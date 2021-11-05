NZ recee team visits Eden Gardens ahead of T20Is with India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): New Zealand recee team on Friday visited Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the T20 tie with India scheduled for November 21.

The recee team met Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya and Secretary Snehashis Ganguly along with other CAB members.



"The recee team expressed satisfaction after the visit seeing the facilities and Bio Bubble arrangements norms at the venue. The Test team would be practising at Jadavpur University 2nd Campus Venue," said Avishek Dalmiya as reported by CAB.

"We understand the importance of the safety of the players. We have the experience of holding matches in bio-bubble and will make sure that everything is in place," said Snehashis Ganguly.

The Kiwi recee team consisted of Mike Sandle, Team Manager, and Andrew Love, Head of Risk. (ANI)

