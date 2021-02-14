NZ vs Aus: Mitchell Marsh hoping to bowl in T20I series

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 13 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Saturday said that he is hoping to bowl if selected in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Marsh had injured his side while bowling for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) this January. Last year, the all-rounder also suffered a serious ankle injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Yeah, hoping that I'll available to bowl in the first couple of games if all goes to plan. I pushed back, sort of, almost to the full run two days ago. So I'll progress over the next week and hopefully in the first few games to bowl. I think it's great that we've got so many options with the ball so I'm not under a whole heap of pressure to get back for the first game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mitchell Marsh as saying.



Marsh had played just as a batsman for the Perth Scorchers in the side's last six matches in the BBL. In the games in which he bowled, Marsh managed to take four wickets at an economy rate of just 6.52, and the Scorchers won all those five matches.

Talking about his batting, Marsh said: "Five and six is somewhere that I've batted for basically all of my career. I absolutely love that role and I really enjoyed playing it for the Scorchers, the way we lined up this year, and with the Power Surge, it was great for our team with a stacked top order. If I'm playing at five or six for Australia I'll be really looking forward to playing alongside Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) and those guys and hopefully forming some good partnerships."

Australia will now be in action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning February 22.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

