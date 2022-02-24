NZ vs Ind: In good space going into the World Cup, says Sophie Devine

Queenstown [New Zealand], February 24 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine on Thursday said that her side is in a good shape and really looking forward to playing in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.

Devine's remarks came after India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Thursday.

"We were probably about 10-15 runs short, for the first time in the series we haven't had a 100-run partnership. We put down four-five chances in the field. Need to train and fix that. We need to focus more but impressed with how we have played in the series, we have been working hard over the last 12-24 months. Everyone has stepped up when given the opportunity. We are in a good space going into the World Cup," said Devine after the fifth ODI against India.

"We are familiar with conditions, so we are looking forward to playing the World Cup in NZ, there's going to be some pressure playing at home. She (Kerr) has been exceptional in the series. There's talent throughout the team. We have a few injuries and niggles so need to have a lot at the squad before the first game against West Indies," she added.



With this win, India registered their first win of the series, but the White Ferns took the ODI series 4-1.

Chasing 252, India's opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 29 runs but this stand was cut short in the fifth over as Hayley Jensen got the better of Verma (9). Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana then got together at the crease and the duo formed a 60-run stand for the second wicket.

However, this partnership was ended by Fran Jonas as she got the better of Deepti (21) and this brought Harmanpreet Kaur to the middle. Mandhana and Harmanpreet put on 64 runs, but as soon as India started to gain full control, Jensen got the better of Mandhana (71) and India was reduced to 153/3, still, 99 runs away from the target.

Harmanpreet Kaur brought an end to her half-century drought, but with India 27 runs away from the target, Harmanpreet (63) ended up losing her wicket. However, skipper Mithali Raj (57*) and Richa Ghosh (7*) ensured that India registers a comfortable victory.

Earlier, Amelia Kerr played a knock of 66 as New Zealand posted 251/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each. (ANI)

