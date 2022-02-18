NZ vs Ind: Trying to assess how we can pick wickets in middle overs, says Ramesh Powar

Queenstown [New Zealand], February 18 (ANI): Team India head coach Ramesh Powar on Friday said the side is trying to assess how they can consistently pick wickets in the middle overs.

Lauren Down and Katey Martin stitched together a partnership of 76 runs for the seventh wicket as New Zealand sprung a fantastic turnaround to defeat India by three wickets in the third ODI here at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Friday. This chase of 280 is the second-highest chase recorded in the history of women's ODIs.

"See, when we assess these all ODIs and one-off T20I, we had three days of practice sessions. I have to give it to players, in less time, you cannot get into a competitive series against a side like New Zealand so there will be rustiness. Lots of things have been discussed, in bowling, we are trying to assess how we can pick wickets in middle overs," said Powar during the post-match virtual press conference.



"There were a couple of 100-run partnerships, we are trying to break that jinx. With limited practice and quarantine, it is hard. We are on the right track, our batting has clicked. We have scored 270-280, the batting unit is doing their job and now it is about the bowling side getting into the rhythm. I have to give it bowlers also, they will come up hard when the World Cup starts," he added.

When asked about Harmanpreet Kaur's poor form and his conversations with the batter, the coach said: "I will stick to my statement that it is up to Harman to get back into form. We can create those situations in nets but it is again up to the player to come to the right zone and do well."

When quizzed on why Smriti Mandhana, Meghana Singh, and Renuka Singh had to undergo extended quarantine in New Zealand, Powar said: "Smriti Mandhana will be available from the fourth ODI. We have to follow the MIQ guidelines of the New Zealand government. There is some confidentiality about the extended quarantine so we have to follow it."

With this win, New Zealand has gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. The fourth ODI will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

"You have to play under pressure, after Australia, we did not play any game as a team. We straight away came to New Zealand, eventually, we are trying the things in the New Zealand series. There is inconsistency and we agree with it," said Powar. (ANI)

