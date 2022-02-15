NZ vs Ind: We didn't achieve target we set for us, says Richa Ghosh

Queenstown [New Zealand], February 15 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh said that she and Mithali Raj just wanted to carry on with their partnership in the second ODI against New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr (119*) and Maddy Green (52) starred with the bat as New Zealand defeated India by three wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday.

"We started well, and we just wanted to carry our partnership forward (me and Mithali). We had the mind-set to build the partnership as a wicket had just fallen. We didn't achieve the target we set for us. We kept discussing what to do and we tried to execute the same," said Ghosh after the game.



Earlier, Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh played knocks of 66 and 65 respectively as India posted 270/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana also impressed with her 49-run knock of just 50 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31) also chipped in with the bat, while Harmanpreet Kaur's poor run continued as she managed to score just 10 runs. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine returned with two wickets.

Talking about her performance, Amelia Kerr said: "It was pretty special to walk out there, not-out, and finish the job with Jess (Kerr). As an all-rounder, my job is to score runs. I knew if we could form a good partnership at some point there and keep the run rate under 6, that was very doable with Maddy. All the other batsmen that came also held their own."

With this win, New Zealand has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, and now the third ODI will be played on Friday. The ODI series is being streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

