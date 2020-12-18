NZ vs Pak, 1st T20I: We are looking at the T20 World Cup in India, says Santner

Auckland [New Zealand], December 18 (ANI): Having defeated Pakistan, New Zealand's stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner on Friday said that the Kiwis have their eyes set on the T20 World Cup slated to be played in India next year.

Santner hailed New Zealand's energy during the game and said the team will carry the confidence into the second T20I.

New Zealand is unbeaten in their last four T20Is and spinner Santner also said the Kiwis are looking at the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in India next year. He also hinted at the return of Kane Williamson for the second T20I.

"The energy in the field was outstanding. Probably a change in the team going into the next game, but we'll take this confidence," said Santner after the match.

"We are looking at the World Cup in India next year. And we'll have around four changes in our next game with the Test stars coming back in," he added.



Chasing a moderate target of 154, Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert opened the scoring for the Kiwis and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got the early breakthrough as he dismissed Guptill (6) in the third over.

Devon Conway came in to bat at number three and could only stitch a 13-run partnership with Seifert for the second wicket. Conway (5) became a victim of Haris Rauf in the fourth over.

Glenn Phillips then joined Seifert in the middle and stitched a solid 44-run partnership off 34 balls for the third wicket. The duo played freely and scored some quick runs, but Rauf struck to remove Phillips for 23.

Another quick 45-run partnership between Mark Chapman and Seifert then put the hosts in the driving seat and almost confirmed their victory. Afridi picked Seifert in the 15th over and reduced New Zealand to 4/110. With 44 runs to win, James Neeshand and Chapman built a 19-run stand before the latter departed in the 17th over.

Chapman walked away after scoring 34 crucial runs off 20 balls studded with four boundaries and a six. Santner and Neesham then put on an unbeaten 27-run stand to put their side over the line with seven balls remaining. Neesham scored 15* off 10 while Santer hit an unbeaten 12.

Earlier, Duffy bagged four wickets and dismantled Pakistan's top-order but skipper Shadab Khan's 42-run knock and Faheem Ashraf's late onslaught guided them to a respectable 153/9 in 20 overs. (ANI)

