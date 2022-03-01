NZ vs SA: Certainly happy with side that we have, says Tom Latham

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 1 (ANI): After facing a defeat against South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said that he is happy with his current Playing XI.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the standout performers with the ball in the final innings as South Africa defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

"I'm certainly happy with the side that we have. We have full belief in the side that we have and the eleven that we put out there. I think from a batting point of view sometimes here in New Zealand, on surfaces that we play on, sometimes it's not easy, and sometimes it's not your day and I think we've shown over long periods of time that we can be successful on these wickets and the guys that we have, have shown success," said Latham.



A brilliant comeback from the team who suffered a massive defeat at the opening test match of the series. With a great start to the innings for the Proteas, Kagiso Rabadda too supported the team by grabbing a five-wicket haul and not forgetting the smashing second hundred of Colin De Grandhomme.

The South African batters set the tone of the series right from the beginning of the innings and continued to display exceptional performance throughout the match. Matt Henry, who dawns the title of Player of the Series completely outplayed the team and deserved this win. Kagiso Rabada wins the player of the match award for his exception bowling against the Blackcaps

The BLACKCAPS will be in action on the platform again when the Netherlands visit for a tour of 1 T20I and 3 ODIs from March 25 to April 4.

