NZ vs WI, 1st Test: Blackwood, Joseph delay inevitable after Kiwis enforce follow-on

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 5 (ANI): Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph scored half-centuries as West Indies looked to stage a fightback after New Zealand enforced the follow-on to maintain their dominance in the ongoing first Test here at Seddon Park on Saturday.

West Indies closed day three on 196/6 in their second innings after being made to follow-on in Hamilton. The side is trailing by 185 runs. After cleaning West Indies up for 138 in the first innings, New Zealand bowlers again wreaked havoc in the second innings.

First Trent Boult dismissed John Campbell in the second over and then Wagner and Southee scalped three wickets in six deliveries to dismantle the West Indies top-order leaving them at 27/4. Skipper Jason Holder again failed to leave a mark as he left his side tottering at 89/6 in the 22nd over.

It seemed like New Zealand would wrap up a big win on day three itself, but Blackwood and Alzarri finished the day with a fighting partnership. The duo put on an unbroken 107-run stand for the seventh wicket to end play at 196/6.



Earlier, resuming the day at 49/0, West Indies got off to a worst possible start with Tim Southee dismissing Campbell in the first over. It went from bad to worse when Southee dismissed Shamarh Brooks in his next over and then Trent Boult struck his first of the match as West Indies slipped from 53/0 to 55/3.

Darren Bravo and Roston Chase managed to battle through the next nine overs. Kyle Jamieson bowled Bravo with a beauty in the 39th over and then Neil Wagner had Chase trapped in front after a great review the very next ball as West Indies lost half the side with 79 runs on board.

Blackwood and skipper Holder stitched a 40-run stand before New Zealand bowlers again came to the party as Southee picked two wickets just after the lunch.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and West Indies were soon found reeling at 135/8. The Holder-led side eventually folded for 138 and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: West Indies: 519/7 d; West Indies: 138 and 196/6 (f/o) (Jermaine Blackwood 80*, Alzarri Joseph 59*; Neil Wagner 2-62) (ANI)

