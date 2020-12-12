NZ vs WI, 2nd Test: Jamieson, Southee put hosts on top as visitors' batsmen fail again

Wellington [New Zealand], December 12 (ANI): West Indies' batsmen once again failed to rise to the occasion and as a result, New Zealand ended day two of the ongoing second Test at the top on Saturday here at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

New Zealand registered a total of 460 in the first innings, owing to knocks of 174 and 66 from Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner. In response to the Kiwi total, the visitors ended the second day at 124/8, still trailing Kiwis by 336 runs. Joshua DaSilva and Chemar Holder are currently unbeaten on two and five respectively. For the hosts, Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets while Tim Southee took three wickets.

Resuming day two at 294/6, overnight batters Henry Nicholls and Jamieson added 42 runs more to the total, but West Indies came back strongly as the visitors dismissed Jamieson (20) and Southee (11) in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 359/8.



Neil Wagner then joined Nicholls in the middle and the duo added quickfire 95 runs for the ninth wicket and this partnership saw the Kiwis going past the 450-run mark. Eventually, Nicholls (174) was sent back to the pavilion by Roston Chase, and soon after the final wicket Trent Boult (6) was also dismissed, ending the Kiwi innings for 460. Wagner remained unbeaten on 66 off just 42 balls.

Coming out to bat, West Indies once again had a shocking start with the bat and the side was reduced to 29/4 in the 15th over. Kraigg Brathwaite (0) and Darren Bravo (7) were dismissed by Southee while the wickets of John Campbell (14) and Roston Chase (0) were scalped by Jamieson.

Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood then joined forces in the middle and the duo formed a 68-run stand in the middle, but as soon as Windies started to look firm at the crease, Jamieson bowled Brooks (14). Soon after, Southee sent Blackwood (69) back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 111/6.

Before the close of play, Jamieson managed to dismissed Windies skipper Jason Holder (9) and Alzarri Joseph (0) as well and the visitors were left starring down the barrel at 117/8. In the end, Da Silva and Chemar Holder saw off the day for the Windies. (ANI)

