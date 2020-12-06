NZ vs WI: Kemar Roach may miss 2nd Test, says skipper Holder

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 6 (ANI): West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, who lost his father Andrew Smith recently, might miss the second Test against New Zealand which gets underway on December 11.

New Zealand defeated Jason Holder-led side by an innings and 134 runs to register their biggest win in terms of runs against the West Indies here at Seddon Park on Sunday.

Roach, who had played this game soon after the news of the death of his father, might return home to join his family.



The West Indies skipper said the side is doubtful of Shane Dowrich's availability for the second Test too. Dowrich had picked up a finger injury on the first day of the opening Test while keeping and didn't bat in either innings.

"Kemar, thankfully for us he pushed through this Test match but I think he'll be going home after this to be with his family," ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

"Shane, we're not quite sure the extent of his finger injury at the moment. He's been complaining of a lot of pain. Looking pretty doubtful for the second Test as well, but we've just got to assess for the next couple of days," he added.

With this win, New Zealand have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second and final Test between the two sides begins December 11 at Wellington. (ANI)

