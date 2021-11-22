NZ was probably off in T20I series, credit needs to be given to India: Santner

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): After stumbling to a 73-run loss in the third and final T20I, New Zealand stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner on Sunday said that his side was probably a little off against the hosts and it costed them dearly.

Rohit Sharma's 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel's three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"Tough one to predict what the dew is going to be like. They bowled very well at the top, especially Axar. Credit to India for the way they played throughout the series. We were probably off. Come up against a very good Indian side. There were periods in every game," Santner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.



"Pressure Rahul and Rohit put on us was tough to come back from. With the schedule being quite tight, it gives other guys an opportunity. With the WC being in 11 months time you always look ahead. The way Guptill batted at the top, different guys chipping in at different times," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 56 runs as India posted 184/7. In the final three overs, the Men in Blue managed to add 36 more runs, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Deepak Chahar played a cameo of 21 runs off just 8 balls as India posted more than a competitive total on the board.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur. (ANI)

