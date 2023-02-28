Nz win against Eng: "It'll be a Test match that's talked about for a long time," says Tim Southee

Basin Reserve (Wellington) [New Zealand], February 28 (ANI): A single run turned out to be the deciding factor on Day-5 as the Kiwis managed to unveil the true definition of Test cricket. After going through a roller coaster of emotions, the New Zealand skipper Tim Southee came in to give a post-match interview with a never-ending smile and a hint of blush on his cheeks.

As each moment of Day-5 unfolded right in front of his eyes, Tim Southee knew what exactly that victory stood for. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo in the post-match interview he said: "It's hard to go past having only been the fourth team to win a Test match when asked to follow-on," he said. "I imagine it'll be a Test match that's talked about for a long time. Right up there. A special win to come back after being asked to follow on. The guys will soak this up. The character shown by the guys has been very special. Try to stay as calm. Just give it your best shot. Great Test to be involved in. We couldn't read much into the Day-Night Test. England was all class in the first two days. Number of guys to thank. The openers held it together in the second innings. Then Kane and Blundell. Neil has been doing this us for a long period of time. It came off for him at the right time. Great for Test cricket for all the guys that are here. Having Test matches like these is good for Tests going forward."



In the last five days, both teams had their moments to enjoy the bright rays of the sun and face the hardships of the neverending storm. But in the end, all their efforts were defined by one moment. A perfectly executed bouncer from Neil Wagner was enough to trap Ben Stokes and unravel the entire England team. This one wicket became the defining moment of the entire second test match. Tim Southee specifically pointed out Wagner's contribution throughout the second test match. As quoted by Espn Cricinfo he said:

"We went back to what Wags' biggest strength is. He bought into it, he trusted it, even though it hadn't come off as he'd have liked in the series. We trusted his best method and he was able to come in and change the game in this last session, like he has done for a long period of time. It's an unusual tactic that you see a little bit more of nowadays, but it's something Neil's done for a long period of time. For him to come in and change the game there, when it looked like Ben and Joe had almost taken it away from us was a massive part of this game, and shows you the ticker that Neil's got. It shows more about him as a character and a cricketer. He doesn't give up. It's in his DNA to keep giving to this team. And I think we saw that and how valuable he can be: when nothing was really happening, and into the wind as well, was able to change the game in that last sessions."

New Zealand will try to take this momentum with them as they face Sri Lanka on 9th March at Hagley Oval. (ANI)

