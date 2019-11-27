England pacer Jofra Archer
NZC likely to impose life ban on fan for racially abusing Jofra Archer

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:18 IST

Auckland [New Zealand], Nov 26 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is likely to impose a life ban on the fan who racially abused England pacer Jofra Archer during the Test match between New Zealand and England, Chief Executive David White confirmed on Tuesday.
White also apologised to Archer after the pace bowler was subjected to racial abuse during England's defeat on the final day of the match.
"If we did find the person we would refer them to the police in the first instance. Secondly, my personal view is that they should never be allowed into a cricket ground in New Zealand again," stuff.co.nz quoted White as saying.
"We would have to go through a process, but that's my view," he added.
Pacer Archer had heard the abuse after he was sent back to the pavilion at the Bay Oval. He then went on to report the comments to the team's security at the ground.
After the match, he also tweeted about the incident and said: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also".
As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the man who racially abused Archer, further contacted him on Instagram.
NZC had also released a statement and confirmed that they would be making an official apology to Archer.
"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer to any developments in the case to the police," NZC said in an official statement.
New Zealand had defeated England in the first Test by an innings and 65 runs.
Both teams will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from November 29 at Hamilton. (ANI)

