NZ's Daryl Mitchell lauds his team for their effort in Test series against Eng

Leeds [UK], June 28 (ANI): Despite facing a crushing defeat in the three-match series against England, batter Daryl Mitchell lauded New Zealand players for their overall effort in the match.

Powerful knocks from Joe Root (86*) and Jonny Bairstow (71*) guided England to a thumping seven-wicket win over the Kiwis in the final Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday.

"As a team, we want to come over here and win this series. It didn't go our way but I'm very proud of the efforts the boys put in throughout. Me, it's really proud to be part of this group. Any chance to play Test cricket for your country is special. I just try to enjoy each moment and do it with a smile on my face," said Daryl Mitchell after the final Test ended.

Daryl was last seen playing in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals.

"That's the nature of international cricket. You have to constantly keep adapting to different formats and different conditions very quickly. As seasoned international cricketers, it's just part of the job," said Daryl.



Coming to the final Test, chasing 296, England was not off the finest start, opener Alex Lees was run out for just 9 at the team's score of 17. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope resumed the chase for England. Their promising stand was cut short at 34-runs after Crawley was dismissed for 25 by spinner Michael Bracewell after being caught by skipper Kane Williamson.

From then on, Ollie Pope and Joe Root took complete control of England's innings. The duo hit the bowlers around the park. Pope and Root continued their good run in the series, getting to their half-centuries.

The 134-run stand between the duo ended after Southee clean bowled Pope for 82 off 108 with 12 fours.

With England 185/3, The duo of Root and Jonny Bairstow was at the crease. Root kept one end steady while Bairstow continued his explosive run in the second innings as well, bringing his half-century in just 30 balls.

The duo stitched a quickfire 111-run stand, earning their side a seven-wicket win, with Root (86*) and Bairstow scoring an explosive 71 off just 44 balls. (ANI)

