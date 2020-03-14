ODI series between Australia, New Zealand postponed due to coronavirus

Jolimont [Australia], Mar 14 (ANI): The remaining matches of the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand have been postponed until further notice as the latter is set to return home amid coronavirus outbreak.

"In response to the New Zealand Government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand Men's Cricket team will be returning home immediately," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The two remaining scheduled matches of the One-Day International series in Australia and the upcoming three-match T20 International series in New Zealand are both being postponed until further notice," the statement added.

Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs on Friday. The second and third ODI were scheduled to be played on March 15 and March 20, respectively.

Cricket Australia said they will work with New Zealand Cricket to identify a future opportunity to play both series. It also revealed that the tour of the Australian U19s Indigenous team to New Zealand has also been postponed.

"Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket will work together to identify a future opportunity to play both series. The Australian U19s Indigenous team was also due to tour New Zealand later this month for a T20 Series. This tour has also been postponed," the statement read.

"CA will continue to monitor the situation with a primary focus on the health and well-being of players, employees and the public," it added. (ANI)

