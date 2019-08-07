Warwickshire County Cricket Club's Olly Stone
Warwickshire County Cricket Club's Olly Stone

Olly Stone injured, ruled out of action for two weeks

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:37 IST

Warwickshire [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Olly Stone has sustained a left lower back injury that will force the 25-year-old to stay out of action for next two weeks.
Stone received the injury on Tuesday while training at Edgbaston.
"It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury," the club's official website quoted Paul Farbrace, Sports Director at Warwickshire CCC, as saying.
Stone played in England's one-off Test match against Ireland and took three wickets while conceding 29 runs.
Farbrace informed that Stone will undergo a scan to know about the full course of treatment.
"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB," he said.
"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler," Farbrace added. (ANI)

