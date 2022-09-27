Olympian Donna Fraser appointed as Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion of Professional Cricketers' Association

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): The Professional Cricketers' Association has announced the appointment of England Olympian athlete Donna Fraser as its first-ever director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

The announcement was made on Tuesday.

In the new position for the PCA, the Director of EDI will develop and deliver education programmes as part of the PCA's EDI strategy. Taking a lead role in the PCA's EDI Working Group and shaping the direction of future initiatives and ensuring best practices are followed across the professional game will also be key areas of focus.

Fraser started her career as an athlete and is a four-time Olympian with her distinguished career on the track delivering a host of medals, including in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Since retirement as an athlete, Fraser has been instrumental in developing British Athletics commitment to EDI and helped create a framework for their EDI work for the future. Responsible for the implementation of the 'Let's Talk About Race' and 'Athletics Pride Network', Fraser was awarded an OBE in 2021 for services to EDI in the workplace to highlight her commitment to a fairer future.

Fraser has also worked as an advisor, Trustee and Board member on multiple organisations such as the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Women's Sports Trust and the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

The incoming Director of EDI will officially start her role in October having completed a secondment from British Athletics working on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as Head of Diversity and Inclusion.



Incoming PCA Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Donna Fraser OBE, said in a statement by organisation:

"I am really excited to be joining the PCA, bringing my knowledge and experience both as an athlete and an ED&I leader to make a difference in the sport. I am very much looking forward to working with a great team of people and players in supporting and help drive the equality diversity and inclusion agenda in cricket."

PCA Chief Executive, Rob Lynch, said: "We are delighted to welcome Donna to the PCA for what is a vital role not just within our association, but professional cricket."

"An extensive recruitment process started at the beginning of this year for the first role of its kind in any cricket player association in the world. Following a detailed search, Donna's passion, knowledge and experience all made her stand out as the ideal individual to take on this challenge and mould this position into an influential role within the game."

"The fulfilment of this role is one of the key performance indicators for the PCA in 2022 and sends a strong message on how important EDI is for a successful and vibrant future for professional cricketers."

"We know from understanding our members that professional cricketers value listening and learning from fellow athletes and Donna's record as an Olympian will complement her inspirational human qualities and exceptional skills she has developed since retiring from the track."

PCA is an organisation that champions the interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales. It aims to deliver personal development and welfare programmes to the players and also give them contractual advice. (ANI)

