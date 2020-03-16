On March 16, Tendulkar completed 10,000 runs in Test matches

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): It was on March 16 in 2005 when legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar registered 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Sachin achieved the milestone against Pakistan in his 195th innings while playing his 122nd Test match at Kolkata.

Master Blaster slammed 52 runs in both the innings as India registered a comfortable 195 runs victory over Pakistan.

Interestingly, India scored 407 runs in both innings while Pakistan was folded for 393 and 296 runs in the first and second innings respectively.

Sachin holds the record for the most runs in the longest format of the game. With an average of 53.78, the right-handed batsman has scored 15,921 runs in the 24-year long career.

Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

The Master Blaster ended his career with 51 centuries in ODIs, while he had 49 in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

