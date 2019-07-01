Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

On orange jersey row, Harbhajan cautions against mixing politics, sports

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Indian team's orange colour jersey in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ace-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday cautioned against mixing politics and sports.
The Indian bowler, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, questioned how a team can lose a match because of the colour of their jersey.
As soon as India sported orange colour on its cricket jersey against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, many politicians started criticising the team's decision and said the side had deliberately opted for saffronisation of the jersey.
However, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at the critics of the jersey and urged people not to mix sports with politics.


Sporting a deep blue and orange jersey, the Virat Kohli-led side lost to England by 31 runs on Sunday, the first defeat for the team in the tournament. Many were quick to blame the change in colour for the result.
Harbhajan was fully in support of the Indian team and stated that people should only support the team without getting into "political agendas".
"The team has sported orange colour often. I have played with an orange colour on my jersey. When we won the 2007 T20 World Cup, we were called Men in Sky Blue colour. Whenever the team plays, just support the side. Don't get behind political agendas. It's better we keep sports far from politics, he said.
"Don't tell us what colour we should sport on our jersey, players play for India, just support them," the spin bowler added.
Harbhajan lashed out at those criticising the team and asked, "How is it possible for a team to lose just because of the jersey colour?"
The cricketer even highlighted that ICC rules requires a team to change their jersey colour when they play against the host nation.
"I just cannot understand how people can say that the team lost just because they sported orange jersey. Team India abided by ICC rules, as the rules require the team to change their jersey colour when you play against the host nation," Harbhajan said.
On Sunday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti had said India's new jersey was the reason behind the team's 31-run defeat to hosts England.
"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019" Mufti had tweeted.
In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.
Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 330 runs.
Chasing 338, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered his third century in the ongoing tournament. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also registered a half-century, becoming the first skipper to register five consecutive fifties in the World Cup.
But India fell short by 31 runs in the end. This win has enabled England to reach the fourth spot in the tournament standings.
India will next face Bangladesh on July 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:36 IST

CWC'19: Will play according to our plan against India, says...

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday said that his team will not follow England's approach, rather will play according to their own plan against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on July 2 at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:13 IST

England would win Women's Ashes, says British Deputy High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Jan Thompson, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India, is hopeful that England would come out triumphant in the Women's Ashes, beginning July 2 at Leicester.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:21 IST

Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:53 IST

CWC'19: ICC confirms Mayank Agarwal as replacement player for...

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay...

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhuvneshwar was fit to play against England as well, says Sanjay Bangar

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the bowler was fit to play against England as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Kamaljit aims debut in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is aiming to make his debut for the Intercontinental Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:34 IST

David Warner names his new born 'Isla Rose'

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Australia cricketer David Warner has named his newborn daughter as Isla Rose Warner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:44 IST

Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC'19

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was dropped from the match against England on Sunday, was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup owing to his toe injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:31 IST

CWC'19: Waqar Younus targets India's sportsmanship against England

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis took a dig at India's defeat by 31 runs against England on Sunday and said that champions failed badly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:02 IST

Usman Khawaja not taking South Africa lightly

Melbourne [Australia], July 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said that their upcoming opponent, South Africa, have some experienced players and their current situation does not mean that they are a bad team.

Read More
iocl