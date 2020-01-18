On this day, AB de Villiers registered fastest century in ODIs

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): It was on January 18, 2015, that South Africa batsman AB de Villiers registered the fastest century in the 50-over format.

He achieved the feat against West Indies in the second ODI of the five-match series at Johannesburg.

AB de Villiers registered the fastest 50 and 100 in the same match and the records stand to date.

The batsman brought up his century off just 31 balls and he surpassed New Zealand's Corey Anderson (36) to bring up the fastest century in ODIs.

ABD was finally dismissed for 149 off just 44 deliveries in the match.

These heroics from 'Mr.360' enabled South Africa to post 439/2 in the allotted twenty overs and they went on to defeat West Indies by 148 runs.

Later in 2015, De Villiers recorded the fastest 150 in ODI cricket against West Indies during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in just 64 balls.

Currently, the batsman is playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat. After playing his first match in the tournament, he said that he wants to represent South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au quoted De Villiers as saying.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he added.

The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018.

However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 but was not able to reach an agreement with the management.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

