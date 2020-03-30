On this day, Garry Sobers made his Test debut against England

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers had made his Test debut against England on this day in Jamaica, 1954.

At the age of 17 years, he played his maiden Test and scored 40 runs and picked four wickets. He went on to play 93 Tests for Windies and scored 8032 runs with an average of 57.78 and taking 235 wickets.

A highly skilled bowler, an aggressive batsman and an excellent fielder, and widely considered to be cricket's greatest ever all-rounder.

In his 20-year-long cricketing career, he amassed 26 tons and 30 fifties. In 1958, he scored his maiden Test century against Pakistan in Kingston and expanded it to an unbeaten 365, breaking the world record Test score of 364 set by England's Len Hutton in 1938.

At 21 years and 213 days, he was the youngest player to break the individual scoring record in Tests and remains the youngest triple-centurion till date.

Sobers also played an ODI against England in his career and scalped one wicket. In 2009, Sobers was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. (ANI)

