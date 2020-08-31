On this day in 1979, Ian Botham became 'fastest' player to reach Test double of 1000 runs, 100 wickets

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): On this day in 1979, former England all-rounder Ian Botham became the fastest player to reach the Test double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

Botham achieved the feat against India in his 21st game. In the last Test of the four-match series at the Oval, Botham played a knock of 38 runs and scalped four wickets in the first innings.

While in the second innings Botham remained unbeaten but could not score. He bagged three wickets of India's second innings.

Chasing 438, India finished close but could not reach the target and the match ended as a draw. India scored 429/8 in their second innings.

England won the series by 1-0 and Botham was named as the Player of the Series. Botham is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of the game.

He played 102 Tests and scored 5,200 runs including 383 wickets. In 116 ODIs, he amassed 2113 runs and scalped 145 wickets for England.

In July, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have announced that the future Test series between the two countries will be named as Richards-Botham Trophy to honour the two legends of the game.

The title honours Vivian Richards, one of cricket's greatest batsmen who scored more than 8,500 runs in a 121-Test career, and the legendary all-rounder Botham. (ANI)

