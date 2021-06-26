On this day in 1983: Kapil Dev led India won the World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): It was on this day in 1983, Kapil Dev and his India side made history, as they won the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time. Lord's was the scene for India's greatest cricketing triumph at the time, as they beat two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Kapil Dev famously became the first Indian captain to lift the Cricket World Cup 38 years ago. Their route to the final saw them comfortably make it through Group B with four wins from six, before seeing off hosts England at Old Trafford in the semi-final. India came up against the Windies in the final - who were on the hunt for a hat-trick of World Cup titles - but was to be shocked by a determined Indian bowling line-up.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.5 overs, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring for them with 38.

Considering the talent in the Windies' ranks, the total looked fairly chaseable, however, fine bowling from India's attack helped skittle their opponents for just 140.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal were the stars with the ball, taking three wickets apiece as India recorded a historic 43-run victory.

England's David Gower managed to finish top of the run-scoring charts at the 1983 World Cup with 384 to his name while Indian medium-pacer Roger Binny proved his worth in English conditions as he finished the tournament as leading wicket-taker. (ANI)