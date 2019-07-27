On this day in 1990, Graham Gooch scored 333 runs

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is been 29 years since Graham Gooch scored 333 runs not out against India at the Lord's.

The former England cricketer's iconic performance is the highest individual score at the ground to date.

Lord's Cricket Ground in a tweet, said, "#OnThisDay in 1990, Graham Gooch scored 333, the highest individual score on this ground to date. What are your memories of that special knock?"



Gooch's 333 not out, which contributed to his record-breaking total score of 456 in a Test match against India at Lord's in 1990, was voted as the greatest ever individual performance at the Home of Cricket in 2014, the Lord's reported.

During that time, Gooch's innings became the sixth-highest score in Test cricket and the third-highest by an England cricketer after Len Hutton's 364 and Wally Hammond's unbeaten 336.

The 66-year-old batted for more than ten and a half hours. He faced 485 deliveries, hit 43 boundaries and three sixes. The innings took England to its first-ever winning successive Tests since 1985. (ANI)

