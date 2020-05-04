On this day in 1993: Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first Test century

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): It was on May 4, 1993, when former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first century in the longest format of the game.

He brought up the milestone against West Indies in the third Test of the three-match series at Antigua Recreation Ground.

In the match between Pakistan and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.

Carl Hooper starred for the hosts in the first innings as he played an unbeaten knock of 178 runs to take West Indies' total to 438.

For Pakistan, Waqar Younis scalped five wickets.

Inzamam came to the crease with Pakistan's score at 108/4.

The right-handed batsman played a knock of 123 runs, studded with 11 boundaries and one six. With this knock, Pakistan posted a total of 326 runs, giving Windies a lead of 112.

In the second innings, Windies posted 153/4 and the match ended in a draw.

Inzamam played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan.

He finished his career with 20,569 runs across all formats.

The right-handed batsman called time on his career in 2007 and he played his last Test against South Africa in Lahore. (ANI)

