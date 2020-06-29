On this day in 2002, Scott Styris smashed ton on his debut Test

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): 18 years ago on this day, New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies.

Styris, who came in to bat at number eight, played a 107-run knock in the first innings studded with eight fours and one six.

He then grabbed two wickets of the home side, in his 25 overs spell. While in the second innings he remained unbeaten on 69 runs as the match ended as a draw.

Styris is one of the nine batsmen in the world who scored a hundred batting at number eight in a Test match. Interestingly, four are from New Zealand including Styris.

The right-handed batsman went on to play 29 Tests and 188 ODIs for New Zealand and scored 6,069 runs for the side including both formats.

He had scored nine centuries and 35 fifties in his illustrious career and picked 175 wickets across formats for Blackcaps.

In 2011, the all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. (ANI)

