On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became first Bangladeshi bowler to bag ODI hat-trick

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the ODI format.

He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in 2006. Bangladesh posted a total of 238 in the third ODI of the five-match series after being asked to bat first by the hosts.

Chasing a target of 238, Hossain bagged three successive wickets in the 39th over of Zimbabwe's inning. He dismissed Tafadzwa Mufambisi (8), Elton Chigumbura (0) and Prosper Utseya (0) and completed his hat-trick.

However, Brandon Taylor's unbeaten knock of 79 runs guided the side to two wickets win over Bangladesh.

So far only five Bangladeshi bowlers are able to pick a hat-trick in the ODIs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed is the most latest addition in the list who achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2017.



Abdul Razzak (vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Rubel Hossain (vs New Zealand in 2013) and Taijul Islam (vs Zimbabwe in 2014) are the three other Bangladesh bowlers who claimed a hat-trick in ODIs in the past.

Pakistan's Jalal-ud-Din was the first player to take a hat-trick in ODI history. He took three back-to-back wickets against Australia in 1982. (ANI)

