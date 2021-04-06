On this day in 2014: Australia lifted their third successive Women's T20

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On this day, seven years back, Australia clinched their third successive Women's T20 World Cup after defeating England by six wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Chasing a below-par target of 106, Aussies openers had a bad start as they lost Jess Jonassen in the third over on 12 runs. Skipper Meg Lanning joined Elyse Villani in the middle and built a 27-run partnership for the second wicket.

The latter departed after scoring 15 runs. Ellyse Perry and Lanning put a 60-run crucial partnership to ensure that the side lifts the title at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.



Lanning was the highest scorer from her side as she played a knock of 44 runs off 30 balls. Perry remained unbeaten on 31 runs including three fours and a six.

For England, Natalie Sciver scalped two wickets while Jenny Gunn and Anya Shrubsole picked one wicket each. Earlier, Australia won the toss and asked England to bat first.

The Three Lions failed to put runs on the board and was reduced to 105/8 in their 20 overs. Barring Sarah Taylor (18), Charlotte Edwards (13), Heather Knight (29) and Amy Jones (12), no other batter was able to score runs in double-digit.

The middle-order failed miserably as Sarah Coyte bagged three wickets while Perry and Rene Farrell bagged two wickets each.

Interestingly, Australia is the most successful team of the shortest format World Cup as they have won the title five times. The most recent title came on 2020 International Women's Day , March 8 as the hosts defeated India by 85 runs in the finals at the MCG. (ANI)

