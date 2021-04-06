On this day in 2014: SL defeated India to lift its first T20 WC title

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): It was on this day, seven years ago, when Sri Lanka managed to defeat MS Dhoni-India to lift its first T20 World Cup title.

The match was played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Put into bat, India lost its first wicket of Ajinkya Rahane (3) in the second over of the innings.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then retrieved the innings for the side as the duo put on 60 runs for the second wicket. Rohit (29) lost his wicket in the 11th over as Rangana Herath sent him back to the pavilion.



Yuvraj Singh then came out to bat, but he was unable to score runs at a brisk strike rate. Yuvraj played a knock of 11 runs from 21 balls and this resulted in India's run-rate falling drastically. After the match got over, Yuvraj was severely criticised for his 11-run knock of 21 balls.

Kohli went on to play a knock of 77 runs, but India was restricted to just 130/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Chasing 131 for the win, Sri Lanka found itself 41/2 as Kusal Perera (5) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (18) were sent back to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka found itself in a spot of bother at 78/4 as Mahela Jayawardene (24) and Lahiru Thirimanne (7) were dismissed. However, in the end, Kumar Sangakkara and Thisara Perera ensured that Sri Lanka does suffer from any more hiccups and the duo took the side to its first T20 World Cup title win.

Sangakkara and Perera remained unbeaten on 52 and 23 respectively. The next T20 World Cup title is slated to be played later this year in India. (ANI)

