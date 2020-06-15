On this day in 2017, India thrashed Bangladesh to qualify for Champions Trophy final

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): On this day in 2017, India thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy and secured a final spot.

Chasing a moderate target of 265 runs, opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli had an unbeaten 178-run stand for the second wicket and chased down the score in 40.1 overs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Rohit amassed 123* including 15 fours and a six while Kohli smashed 96 unbeaten off 78 balls studded with 13 boundaries. Rohit was awarded Player of the Match for smashing a century.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 46 runs before he was picked by Mashrafe Mortaza in the 15th over.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Bangla Tigers to 264/7 in their 50 overs. Opener Tamim Iqbal played the highest run-knock for Bangladesh as he scored 70. in the middle-order Mushfiqur Rahim's 61-run enabled the side to post a competitive total against Men in Blue.

Skipper Mortaza (30*) and Taskin Ahmed (10*) added crucial runs in the death overs.

For India, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav scalped two wickets each.

India played against Pakistan at The Oval in London in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final and failed to grab the title for the third time as latter won the summit clash by 180 runs and lifted their maiden Champions Trophy. (ANI)

