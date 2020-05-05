On this day in 2019, Campbell, Hope scripted highest opening partnership in ODIs

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): It was on May 5, 2019, when West Indies' John Campbell and Shai Hope formed the highest opening partnership in the history of ODI cricket.

The duo formed a stand of 365 runs against Ireland at the Castle Avenue in Dublin.

Put to bat first, West Indies openers Campbell and Hope took their time to settle in, but once the duo got the feel of things, they started hammering Ireland's bowlers to all around the park.

Campbell played a knock of 179 runs, studded with 15 fours and six sixes while Hope registered 170 runs, studded with 22 fours and two sixes.

The duo put on 365 runs, and their stand was finally broken in the 48th over as Campbell (179) and Hope (170) were sent back to the pavilion by Barry McCarthy.

Both batsmen were on course to register the highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket, but the duo missed the mark by seven runs.

The highest partnership in ODI cricket belongs to Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels as both batsmen had a stand of 372 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Their partnership took the Windies' total to 381/3 in the allotted fifty overs.

Defending the score, West Indies bowled out Ireland for 185 runs and the side won the match by 196 runs. For West Indies, Ashley Nurse took four wickets while Shannon Gabriel scalped three wickets. (ANI)

