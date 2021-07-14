On this day in 2019: England win 50-over WC on basis of boundary countback

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): It was on this day, two years ago, when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever Super Over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The 50-over game between England and New Zealand ended in a tie and the teams then took the field for the Super Over. In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the allotted overs.

England had smashed 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match. This was the second successive time that New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the World Cup.



The Kiwis under the leadership of Brendon McCullum lost the final of the 2015 edition to Australia by seven wickets. In the 2019 finals, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kiwis posted a score of 241/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Henry Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps as he played a knock of 55 runs whereas Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett scalped three wickets each for England.

Chasing a moderate target, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the final over they needed 15 runs for the win.

England had the rub of the green going their way as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving England four runs due to an over-throw. But New Zealand managed to keep their nerve and took the match into the Super Over. (ANI)

