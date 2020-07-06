On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma became first batsman to score five tons in single edition of WC

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): On this day in 2019, India swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century in the ICC World Cup 2019 and became the first batsman to score five tons in a single edition of the tournament.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He broke Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Chasing 265, opening batsman Rohit played a knock of 103 runs studded with 14 fours and two sixes off 94 balls. KL Rahul also smashed a century and went on to score 111 runs.

The duo's performance guided India to a comfortable seven wickets victory over Sri Lanka in 43.3 overs.

Rohit was awarded Player of the Match for his contribution with the bat in the game.

Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, he has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is and 32 Tests so far. He has scored 14,029 runs across all formats.

The 33-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit was also nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

