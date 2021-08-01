On this day in 2019: Steve Smith made stunning return to Test cricket

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): It was on this day, two years ago, when Australia batsman Steve Smith made a stunning return to the longest format of the game.

Smith was returning to Test cricket after being banned for one year for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018. The right-handed batsman went on to register a century on his return to Test cricket in the first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham.

Smith came to bat with Australia at 17/2 in the first innings and the side was in a spot of bother. The visitors were then reduced to 122/8 and Smith had a monumental task at his disposal.



However, he went on to stitch a 88-run stand with Peter Siddle for the ninth wicket to take Australia's total past the 200-run mark. Smith eventually played a knock of 144 runs to take Australia's total to 284 in the first innings.

England, then registered a score of 374 runs in the first innings, gaining a lead of 90 runs over the visitors. However, Smith (142) also registered a century in the second innings to give England a target of 398 to win the first Test.

The hosts then capitulated for 146, giving Australia a win by 251 runs. Australia had retained the Ashes urn as the 2019 series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Smith finished the five-match series with 774 runs and he was named as Player of the Series. (ANI)

