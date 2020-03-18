On this day, India clinched Nidahas Trophy in last-ball thriller

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): It was on March 18, 2018, when India stunned Bangladesh by four wickets in the final of the Nidahas Trophy at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik's flat six on the last ball helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In the final, Bangladesh had scored a challenging 166 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Rohit Sharma-led side found themselves reeling at 133 for the loss of four wickets,

With 34 runs still needed of the last two overs, in walked Karthik and bludgeoned the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Karthik hammered the first three balls to the boundary as India scored 22 runs from the penultimate over.

On the last ball when Men in Blue needed five runs, Karthik smashed a flat six over extra cover to hand India a victory no one could ever imagine.

His eight ball knock included two fours and three sixes and he was adjudged Man of the Match. (ANI)

