On this day, Meg Lanning guided Australia to fourth T20 WC final

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): On this day in 2016, Australian skipper Meg Lanning's fifty guided the side to their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup final.

Australia defeated England by five runs in the semifinal and secured a spot in the summit clash.

The English team won the toss and asked Australia to bat first at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi. Batting first Aussies posted a moderate total of 132 runs at a loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Opener Alyssa Healy amassed 25 runs while Elyse Villani scored 19 runs. Lanning was the highest scorer as played a knock of 55 runs including six fours.

Chasing 133, England were reduced to 127/7 in their 20 overs. Barring top-order, no other batter was able to spend time on the crease and failed to score big runs.

Skipper Charlotte Edwards scored 31 runs while Tammy Beaumont played a knock of 32 runs and provided a stable partnership of 67-run for the first wicket.

Sarah Taylor and Beaumont added a 22-run partnership. After that, the team suffered quick wickets and failed to chase the target.

For Australia, Megan Schutt scalped two wickets. Lanning was awarded Player of the Match for her batting performance.

In the final, West Indies defeated Australia by eight wickets to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. (ANI)

