On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League (IPL) century on this day in 2011.

Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians (MI), smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side to post 182/2 against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KTK won the toss and asked MI to bat first. The home side had a decent start as Davy Jacobs and Tendulkar built a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. In the ninth over, Jacobs departed after scoring 12 runs.

Ambati Rayudu joined Tendulkar in the middle and scripted a 116-run partnership for the second wicket. The former played a swashbuckling knock of 53 off 33 balls, including four sixes and three fours.

Chasing 183, Brendon McCullum and Mahela Jayawardene provided a solid start to Kochi as they put up an opening partnership of 128 runs.

McCullum scored 81 runs while Jayawardene amassed 56 runs and helped the side to reach the target with six balls remaining. The KTK won the match by eight wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Brad Hodge remained unbeaten on 26 and 11 runs, respectively.

Tendulkar scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 in his IPL career, including 13 fifties and a hundred. He was the highest scorer in the 2010 IPL edition. (ANI)

