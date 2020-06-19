One of the best ODI innings ever played: Kaif recalls Kapil Dev's 175-run knock

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday revisited Kapil Dev's 175-run knock against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup and said that knock has to be one of the best ODI innings ever played.

In the group-stage match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev had played one of the most memorable innings in the history of cricket to make his team win.

"Kapil Dev hit 175*(138) v Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells on this day in 1983. Walked in at 9/4. Possibly one of the greatest ODI innings ever played. But for this knock, India wouldn't have won the 1983 World Cup. Grew up listening about this knock. Paaji tussi great ho," Kaif tweeted.



In the match against Zimbabwe, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the side got off to the worst start possible as the side found itself at 17/5.

Big guns like Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, and Mohinder Amarnath failed to get going and India was staring down the barrel.

Roger Binny provided a little support to Kapil Dev as the duo formed a 60-run stand, but Binny also departed after scoring 22, and India was left at 77/6.

For there, Kapil Dev took charge and he started hammering the Zimbabwe bowlers to all around the park.

The all-rounder eventually scored 175 runs with the help of 16 fours and 6 sixes, taking India's score to 266/8 in the allotted sixty overs.

India, then defended the total as the side bowled out Zimbabwe for 235, winning the match by 31 runs.

Madan Lal starred with the ball in hand as he scalped three wickets and India went on to register one of the most memorable victories.

The match was not televised and to date, not many have seen how brilliant the knock of Kapil Dev was.

The Kapil Dev-led side had gone on to win the 1983 World Cup as the side defeated West Indies in the finals of the tournament at the Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

