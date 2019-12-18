OneDayInJuly: ICC relives biggest sporting day of 2019!

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday relived the biggest sporting day of 2019, looking back at the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon.

On July 14 this year, finals of both the tournaments went down to the wire and sports fans had a field day as they were constantly glued to the edge of their seats.

ICC posted a ten-minute long video, reliving both the finals and captioned the post as: "One city. Two historic finals. Embraced by millions around the world #OneDayInJuly | @Wimbledon".



The Wimbledon Men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went on to be the longest-ever final played so far, with Djokovic defeating Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 to win his fifth Wimbledon title.

In the Cricket World Cup final, on the other hand, England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling encounter. The match between both these sides did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action. England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the match.

As sports lovers were eagerly waiting to find out the new champions, ICC and Wimbledon had made complete use of the opportunity to find out how things are going for one another.

"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," read a tweet posted on Wimbledon's official handle on July 14.



ICC's official handle was quick to respond to the inquiry, and wrote, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you #CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL".



The sporting action did not end with these two events on July 14, as Lewis Hamilton won his sixth British Grand Prix. (ANI)