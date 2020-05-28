'Only few are brave': Kohli wishes Ravi Shastri

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As Ravi Shastri celebrates his 58th birthday today, skipper Virat Kohli extended his wishes to the current coach of the senior men's team.

Kohli also went on to say that while many people seem confident only some are brave.

"Many seem confident but only a few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi Bhai. God bless," Kohli tweeted.



India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also took to Twitter to wish Shastri on his 58th birthday.

"Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi Bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc," Rahane tweeted.



Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India.

He managed to score 6,938 runs across both the formats and he also took 280 wickets in his international career.

Shastri was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

The highlight of his career came in 1985 when became the Champion of Champions in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985.

In the same season, he went on to equal West Indian Garry Sobers' record of hitting six sixes in an over in first-class cricket.

During this lockdown period, Shastri has regularly been posting throwback pictures about his cricketing days.

Shastri is currently coaching the Indian senior men's team and under his guidance India registered its first Test series win in Australia.

The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the team is currently at the top of the World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

