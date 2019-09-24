Only love, enjoyment and entertainment, Shamsi captions pic with Dhawan

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday shared a picture with India batsman Shikhar Dhawan while captioning it 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

In the third T20I between India and South Africa, Dhawan had smashed two back-to-back sixes off the first two balls bowled by Shamsi.

Shamsi also added in the post that he asked the 'big man' Dhawan that why he did not give him a warning before hitting for sixes.

"No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol #DefinitelyWokeMeUp #GottaHaveSomeFunAtWork," Shamsi tweeted.

Shamsi, in his next over, made a comeback and dismissed Dhawan to end his 36-run innings.

South Africa secured a massive nine-wicket victory in the match and by doing so, they levelled the three-match T20I series.

Both the teams will now compete against each in a three-match Test match series, starting from October 2. (ANI)

