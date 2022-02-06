Open to a lot of things if we need to change, says Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma is open to a lot of things if the side needs to change and said he has asked players to challenge themselves and be innovative.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets Rohit hit a fifty to lead the hosts' charge.

"In patches, I don't believe in a perfect game. We want to keep getting better as a team and all in all it was a great effort from everyone. We spoke of what we wanted to achieve and we ticked all the boxes. They [Holder-Allen] created that partnership and we wanted to get them out," Rohit said after India defeated West Indies.



"I'm open to a lot of things if we need to change. The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants - whether we want to bat or bowl differently. Honestly, I don't think we need to change a whole lot. All I will ask of the players it to challenge yourself and be innovative," he added.

Rohit smashed 60 off 51 balls as he was confident about his game going into the first ODI despite not playing for two months.

"I've been off for a while and didn't play for two months. I was back home, though, and hitting balls. It's about finding rhythm as a batter and I was confident going into this game. The pitch had something in it," said Rohit.

"There was softness early on and in this particular game the toss became important. But, if you keep ticking all the boxes, you can restrict any team and the same goes with the batting. Toss - I honestly want to take it away from the play, but if you win the toss, you take advantage of it," he added.

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. (ANI)

