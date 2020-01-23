Open to doing whatever takes the team in right direction: Kane Williamson

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 23 (ANI): Ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said that he is open to doing whatever takes the team in the right direction.

His words came on the back of speculation regarding captaincy of the Kiwi side. There have been calls to divide the leadership among players for different formats of the game.

"For me, it's always been about what's best for the team. If those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group," stuff.co.nz quoted Williamson as saying.

"I am always open to whatever is going to move the team in those directions," he added.

Williamson acknowledged the number of challenges that come with leading the side but went on to say that he is fortunate to lead his side in an international sport.

"I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward. I am not the only one that is trying to lead that - there are a number of other guys, senior players and some younger guys who obviously share the passion, and that's encouraged in the group," Williamson said.

"Without a doubt, there are a number of challenges that come throughout that period that you are in the job, and I've been in it for some time now, and you are forever dealing with those challenges. It's part and parcel of the job, but for me, the focus is very much helping the team to grow and move in the right direction," he added.

New Zealand recently had to endure a 0-3 series loss against Australia in the longest format of the game.

The side will now take on India in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The first T20I will be played on Friday, January 24 at Auckland. (ANI)

