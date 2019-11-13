Order on Rahul Dravid to be taken in week time: D K Jain

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on Tuesday said that he will give his orders on former cricketer Rahul Dravid in a week time.

The ethics officer had asked Dravid to appear in person for the second time on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The meeting was conducted here but only Dravid's lawyer deposed in front of Jain.

"I wanted to understand the verification issues and they have given it. It was a fruitful meeting.. I will give my orders in a week time...," Jain told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's (MPCA) member Sanjiv Gupta, who had filed the conflict of interest complaint against Dravid, was also there in the meeting.

Gupta alleged that there is a conflict of interest in Dravid's current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and being an India Cements employee.

Dravid is currently the NCA Director and is also a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He was also the coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being given the rein of the NCA. (ANI)

