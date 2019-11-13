Former cricketer Rahul Dravid
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid

Order on Rahul Dravid to be taken in week time: D K Jain

Nitin Srivastava | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:16 IST

By Nitin Srivastava
New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on Tuesday said that he will give his orders on former cricketer Rahul Dravid in a week time.
The ethics officer had asked Dravid to appear in person for the second time on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The meeting was conducted here but only Dravid's lawyer deposed in front of Jain.
"I wanted to understand the verification issues and they have given it. It was a fruitful meeting.. I will give my orders in a week time...," Jain told ANI.
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's (MPCA) member Sanjiv Gupta, who had filed the conflict of interest complaint against Dravid, was also there in the meeting.
Gupta alleged that there is a conflict of interest in Dravid's current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and being an India Cements employee.
Dravid is currently the NCA Director and is also a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
He was also the coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being given the rein of the NCA. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:36 IST

Pak pacer Nasam Shah to not return home after his mother's death

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Nasim Shah will not be returning home from Australia after his mother passed away early Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad due to hamstring injury

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:06 IST

Harbhajan was a bit of 'nemesis' for me throughout my career,...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has revealed that spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the toughest bowlers he faced in his career and he even labelled him a 'nemesis'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:34 IST

Hong Kong Open: Sameer Verma knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:25 IST

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:21 IST

Glamorgan announces signing of Marnus Labuschagne for 2020 and...

Cardiff [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Glamorgan have announced the signing of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:25 IST

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after facing a defeat in the first round.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:19 IST

On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): It was on November 13, 2014, when opening batsman Rohit Sharma, popularly known as the 'Hitman' registered the highest individual ODI score.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:43 IST

Mohamed Salah withdraws from Egypt squad after aggravating ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has withdrawn himself from the Egypt squad for this week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after aggravating an ankle injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:49 IST

Karate helped me becoming a fighter: Matteo Guendouzi

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi feels that karate has helped him a lot in terms of developing a fighter mentality on the pitch

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:52 IST

We try and produce high standards in every single game: Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson has said that he and his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold 'try and produce high standards in every single game'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:23 IST

Nottinghamshire appoints Kevin Shine as assistant coach

Nottingham [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Nottinghamshire on Tuesday appointed Kevin Shine as their Assistant Coach.

Read More
iocl