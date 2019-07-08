Ottis Gibson uncertain but wants contract extension

Cape Town [South Africa], July 7 (ANI): Uncertain about his future at South Africa cricket team, coach Ottis Gibson said he loves his job and is waiting for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) to analyse the 'whole picture'.

South Africa had a dismal run in the premier tournament as they finished their campaign with just seven points from nine games and are on the seventh position on the points table.

"Of course I want my job ... I love my job. I have to hear from them (CSA). The contract was always to mid-September 2019, so we'll have to see. From my point of view, we have had a disappointing World Cup and if you take the World Cup in isolation, you might feel the need for change. But if you look over the last two years, we have done some good things as well. We'll have to wait and see how CSA look at the whole picture," Sport24.co.za quoted Gibson as saying.

Gibson's contract is scheduled to expire in September this year. It has been 22 months since he signed as the Proteas' coach.

The 50-year-old said that they failed to put the team together that they needed because they ran out of time.

"When I came in, I only had 18 months. We've had retirements, we've had some people go off on Kolpaks, we've had injuries, especially in these last 10 games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan where you want to play your World Cup team. Looking back now, you wish you had just that little bit more time, but the World Cup was around the corner. We ultimately ran out of time in terms of trying to put the team together that we needed," he said.

However, Gibson did admit that they did not play well and it is not anyone's fault but there's.

"I feel like I've had a lot of support. Things haven't gone well, so I'm not going to stand here and throw anyone under the bus. Ultimately, we didn't play well, and we have to take that on the chin. It's not anybody in the boardroom's fault that we didn't play well," Gibson said. (ANI)

