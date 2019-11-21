Our biggest motive to bring sporting culture in the country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, on Thursday said that his motive is to bring the sporting culture in the country.

Rijiju's remark came after attending the Siri Fort Sports Carnival organised here to promote young sporting talents.

"Our biggest motive is to bring sporting culture in the country. Sports start from fitness and that is why we started 'Fit India Movement' across the country. I'm delighted to be here attending the five-day-long Sports Carnival at the Siri Fort Complex. I'm very happy with the performances displayed by the children here. Life is very incomplete and boring with fitness and sports," Rijiju told ANI.

"We will introduce Indian indigenous games in the 'Khelo India' and will bring Yoga in the sports activities," he added.

BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi emphasised on the importance of 'yoga' in acquiring fitness.

"Yoga has many benefits including health benefits and to achieve long life. If we do yoga on a daily basis it will have a remarkable change in our health. Unfit India will become fit soon. We are making efforts for the same in the society and on ourselves as well," Lekhi said. (ANI)