Our bowlers are executing plans very well: Misbah-ul-Haq ahead of first Test against Australia

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test match against Australia, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expressed confidence in his bowlers saying that they are executing the plans very well.

"It's important that we bowl with consistency there. Our bowlers are executing the plans very well right now, and hopefully we'll be able to build that kind of a pressure, and stay disciplined especially early in the innings," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Misbah-ul-Haq as saying.

"No matter how good a batsman is batting, it's about consistency and bowling the maximum balls in those areas that build pressure and the batsman respects you, and you force him to make a mistake," he added.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that seaming ball is the hardest thing to play in the game.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the seaming ball is the hardest thing to play in the game. You don't have time to react, so you have to play the line and if it goes in, you are a chance of hitting the stumps and getting lbw, and if it goes away you are a chance of nicking it," he said.

Steve Smith is one of the most dangerous batsmen the visitors are going to face in the series but Misbah-ul-Haw is of the opinion that every batsman has a blind spot.

"As far as Steve Smith goes, there's a blind spot for every top batsman in the world; as a bowler you're always interested in pitching the ball there," he said.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin from November 21. (ANI)

