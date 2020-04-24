Our leadership doing commendable job in tackling coronavirus: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday applauded the leaders of the country for doing a commendable job in tackling coronavirus.

Kohli applauded the leaders while doing an Instagram Live session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers.

"We have in lockdown for a long time now, things went out of control in a few areas, but our leadership is doing a commendable job, obviously our immunity is helping as well, luckily the graph has not shot up drastically, people are optimistic regarding the whole situation," Kohli told de Villiers during the session.

"It's good to see the human side really coming up, it is the only option we have right now, there is a silver lining to every situation, people are risking their lives to help others, I do not think we will get to jog outside for some time to come," he added.

The Indian skipper also said that the current situation is surreal, but added it will teach everyone to make a comeback.

"People are putting it as something worse than World War, it is surreal, I never thought something would like this happen. As a part of sports fraternity, this will teach us to make a comeback," Kohli said.

The Indian skipper was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,452, including 723 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

