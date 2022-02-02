Our performance in Women's Ashes Test shows we can fight back, says Heather Knight

Canberra [Australia], February 2 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight said that her side's performance in the Women's Ashes Test against Australia shows their fighting spirit which can put the opponent under pressure.

England trail Australia 6-4 in the points-based series and must win the three ODI games beginning from Thursday, in order to win the trophy.

"The way we went at that chase was awesome, real character from the girls. It's shown that we can fight back and when we do go hard at them, then we can put them under pressure, and really create a few cracks," cricket.com.au quoted Knight as saying.

"It gives us real confidence, particularly that second innings was very much like a one-day chase ... we haven't had a huge amount of time in the middle with the weather so that's a really good sign," she added.

Knight, who was emotional in the immediate aftermath of the game, said she was focused on the positives from the four-day game.



"It's quite important for us to try and park it. I've certainly learned in my career that if you don't park a game like that it can be quite detrimental," said the England skipper.

On the other hand, Australia skipper Meg Lanning lauded her opponents but also said that she is comfortable with her side's ODI game at the moment.

"We understand it's going to be a difficult challenge against a side who has shown particularly over the last couple of weeks how good they can be," Lanning said.

"(But) the way we fought back and got ourselves back into the Test was fantastic. We're really comfortable with our ODI game at the moment. We feel like it's in a good spot. But we need to make sure we bring our best," she added.

Australia Ashes squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vc), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

England Ashes squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (ANI)

