Our side showed character we talked about in T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur after win over England

Hove [UK], September 19 (ANI): Following her side's seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her side showed a lot of character.

Half-centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia powered India to a seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI held in Hove on Sunday.

"We are very happy with the support we have got, very motivating. Very important win, we showed the character we were talking about in the T20Is. It was a crucial toss to win, and then there was a great bowling partnership between Meghna and Jhulan," said Kaur in a post-match presentation.



"I think everyone who came on gave us breakthroughs. (On Deepti Sharma) She is a very smart cricketer, she was doing what we were telling her to bowl. I think there was a great partnership between Yashtika and Smriti, happy with the way I batted as well. Very important to get amongst the runs," she added.

With this victory, Team India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Put to bat first by Team India, England posted a rather disappointing 227/7 in their 50 overs. Alice Davidson-Richards (50*) and Danni Wyatt (43) were the top scorers for the hosts. Sophie Ecclestone (31) and Charlotte Dean (24*) helped enough during the final overs to push England to a respectable score.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with the spell of 2/33. Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol got one wicket each.

Chasing 228, fifties from Mandhana (91), Harmanpreet (74*) and Yastika Bhatia (50) helped India brush off the English challenge with 34 balls to spare. Indian batting was filled with an attacking intent throughout the innings, something not seen in T20Is. India finished their innings at 232/3 in 44.2 overs. Kate Cross was England's pick of bowlers with the spell of 2/43. Charlotte Dean also took one each. (ANI)

